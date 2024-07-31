There is a currency inside this video game, They which is used to purchase items for your character. This is the classic type of content that video games allow you to obtain by paying real money. In the case of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, however, it will be possible to obtain it only through gameplay progression.

Microtransactions are now the norm in video games, not just free-to-play ones, by the way. It is therefore a surprise to discover that Warner Bros. Games he has no plan to insert microtransactions inside Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions for the moment.

Free content for Hogwarts Legacy owners

There is also a second positive note. If you own Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world action RPG also from Warner Bros. Games, you can also get free content for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. Specifically, it is the “Legacy Pack Bonus” which includes a character skin, a broom skin, a wand skin, an emblem and a celebration.

The contents of the Harry Potter Quidditch Champions Legacy Bonus Pack

The good news is that if you own Hogwarts Legacy on one platform but decide to buy Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions on another, you’ll still get the free content. A WB Games PR person said that all you need to do is log into your Warner Bros. Games account and link your devices to that account.

It should be noted, however, that the company stated that “for now” there are no plans for microtransactionsso things might change in the future, but it’s still a positive note for now.

As a reminder, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available on September 3rd on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. The Nintendo Switch version will be coming later. You can watch a trailer here.