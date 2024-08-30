Warner Bros. Games has revealed a host of new details about the gameplay in “Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions” with an in-depth walkthrough trailer. The new title, dedicated to the magical character created by JK Rowling, is set to launch on multiple platforms, including Xbox, PC, and PlayStation, on September 3.

The walkthrough introduces the Career mode which invites players to get started in the world of Quidditch from the simple Garden Cup at the Weasley Burrow, all the way up to major international competitions such as the Quidditch World Cup. This journey will allow you to experience iconic locations and meet beloved characters like Cedric Diggory and Draco Malfoy, as well as challenges against other schools like Beauxbatons and Durmstrang.

Here’s the trailer

Also inside the trailer, fans will be able to have a first taste of the PvP (player versus player) mode. Each player will be able to take on the different roles of Hunter, Keeper, Beater or Seeker, competing against other players in real time, testing the players’ tactical skills.

Another fundamental aspect of the game is the possibility of customize your avatar and broomstick. By earning skill points, players can improve their character’s stats and unlock special moves, making each match unique. Additionally, the broom can be upgraded to increase attributes such as speed and agility, allowing players to adapt their play style to the different challenges they will encounter.

In anticipation of the game’s September 3, 2024 launch, Warner Bros. Games also announced that the Digital Standard and Deluxe Editions will be available for pre-order, with special benefits for PlayStation®Plus members. This commitment to making the game accessible to a wide audience demonstrates Warner Bros. Games’ dedication to creating an inclusive and engaging experience.