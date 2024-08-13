Warner Bros. Games, in an official note, has unveiled a fascinating video tour of the iconic wizarding schools Beauxbatons and Durmstrangas they appear in the new video game Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. For the first time, you will be able to explore the Quidditch pitches in detail, including the breathtaking landscapes and unique architecture that have helped make these schools famous in the Harry Potter books and films.

Players will have the opportunity to participate in the Triwizard Tournament, representing one of the three wizarding schools – Hogwarts, Beauxbatons or Durmstrang – in the ultimate Quidditch career mode. Multiple game modes, including PvP, Exhibition and online co-op, will allow fans to take on exciting challenges, flying through legendary arenas and playing as iconic characters such as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

Here is the video released by Warner Bros.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available on September 3, 2024 for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, with digital Standard and Deluxe editions.. The physical Deluxe Edition for consoles will arrive on November 8, 2024, with a Nintendo Switch™ version expected this holiday season. PlayStation®Plus members will be able to download the game at no additional cost between September 3 and September 30, 2024, and will also receive an exclusive Firebolt Supreme broom skin.

To make the experience even more magical, owners of Hogwarts Legacy who connect to their WB Games account after downloading Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will receive the Legacy Bonus Pack, a special gift for all fans of the franchise.