Warner Bros. Games has released the first official “Welcome Students” pre-order trailer for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, giving fans a first look at the game inspired by the famous wizarding sport. The video shows off the single-player and competitive online career modes, as well as a preview of iconic playable characters such as Ron Weasley and Draco Malfoy.. The trailer also offers a look at the Quidditch World Cup stadium and some of the epic arenas set in iconic locations from the wizarding world.

According to the release, pre-orders will be available for the digital editions of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), as well as the physical edition for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The digital Standard Edition is available for a suggested retail price of $29.99, while the digital and physical Deluxe Editions are available for a suggested retail price of $39.99. There are currently no microtransactions in the game.

Watch the Official Pre-Order Trailer for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) on September 3, 2024 in both digital Standard and Deluxe versions. A physical Deluxe edition will be available for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One on November 8, 2024. A Nintendo Switch™ edition will release during Holiday 2024. Players should check their preferred retailers for physical Deluxe edition availability.

Featuring famous locations and characters from the saga and numerous references to the Harry Potter universe, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions lets you experience the thrill of playing as a Beater, Chaser, Keeper or Seeker in a variety of game modes. From challenges in the courtyard of the Weasleys’ Burrow to the high-level clashes of the Quidditch World Cupplayers will have legendary arenas at their disposal, challenging or impersonating unforgettable characters such as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and many others.

Additionally, the Standard Edition of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available at no additional cost to all PlayStation®Plus members from September 3 to 30, 2024. The Firebolt Supreme broom skin will also be available as a bundle to redeem for PlayStation®Plus members during the same period. Members who download the game during this period will continue to have access to the game for the duration of their membership.