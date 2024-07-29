Fans of the wizarding world will finally be able to play the legendary broomstick sport in the new game Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions It is a game developed by Warner Bros. Games that will be released on September 3 and revealed the first trailer that gave us many details, including: gameplay, customization, editions and game modes.

In addition to the familiar faces of characters from the saga of Harry PotterThe game will allow you to create your own character, customize their appearance, clothes, accessories, broom, Hogwarts house, among many other things.

Some of the playable characters we’ll see include Ron Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Harry Potter, and Cho Chang, but we’ll likely see more as the game evolves.

Also during the trailer we were shown several stadiums, among which we could see the Quidditch World Cup stadium, the Hogwarts pitch and many more.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions It will initially have 2 game modes, Career Mode and Online Cooperative.

In Career Mode we will take our character to compete and face some of the most skilled rivals in the magical world until we become legends of the sport. All this, together with a lot of practice and improving our skills, will allow us to dream of winning the coveted Quidditch World Cup.

Likewise, the Online Cooperative Mode will allow us to play against or on our friends’ team regardless of the console we are on.

Source: Warner Bros. Games

The game will also come in two editions: Standard and Deluxe; the first will only come with the game, while the second will come with that, 2,000 gold coins, and the house pack.

The Hogwarts House Pack, namely Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw, included in the Deluxe Edition will come with an exclusive pack of each.

Each House package will include the following:

A skin for the broom of its respective rider.

Gryffindor: Rider of the Firestorm

Slytherin: Storm Rider Hurricane

Ravenclaw: Cyclone Rider

Hufflepuff: Rider of the Sandstorm

The school uniform of the house

House coat of arms

Harry Potter Quidditch Champions: How to get it completely free

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Epic) on September 3, 2024. The Switch version will be released in late 2024.

Finally, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available for free from September 3rd to September 30th through a PlayStation Plus subscription. So PS Plus users will be able to get it “for free” on those dates.

Personally we think they should have implemented this game mode better in Hogwarts Legacy instead of making the excuse that the director cancelled the games that year. I will never forgive you Warner!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3R4SZQQff5s

