Let’s see everything there is to know about roles, modes, enhancements and not just in Harry Potter: The Quidditch Champions.

Warner Bros. Games has released a new gameplay video Of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions in which he presents all the main components of the video game in a clear and organized way.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer

The video first confirms that we will be able to opt for the four classic Quidditch rolesnamely Seeker, Chaser, Beater and Keeper. Each position has its own unique style of play. It is also said that a goal is worth 10 points (as in the classic rules) while the snitch is worth 30 points (instead of the classic 150). The game ends when the time runs out or when one team reaches 100 points.

It is then explained that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions features four tournaments. The first is in the field in the garden of the Burrow, the Weasleys’ home. Then we will have to move on to the annual Hogwarts tournament. The third is the Triwizard Quidditch tournament, with the Beauxbâtons and Durmstrang schools. Finally, there are the world championships with sixteen national teams. In each tournament we will be able to decide which team to play, among the Hogwarts houses, the various schools and nations.

Then the following are presented: Power-ups for the character, so as to customize the playstyle of each class. We will also be able to upgrade the brooms, which have statistics such as speed, durability (health points, basically) and agility. We will also be able to customize the appearance of the character, the animations for the goals, the trail of the broom and more.

Finally, it is explained that there will be the PvPboth with matchmaking and with friends. Over time, after the release, more content, characters and events will arrive. There are no microtransactions.

Additionally, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will provide a special treat for those nostalgic for the PS1 era.

As a reminder, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available on September 3rd for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. The Nintendo Switch version will be coming later. It will be included with PS Plus Essential at launch.