Warner Bros. Games has announced that the first tests of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, a multiplayer online game centered on the magical sport based on the film and book series, will begin on April 21 and 22. “Fans have been asking for a Quidditch game for a long time, and we have worked for years with Unbroken Studios to create a gaming experience worthy of their expectations,” said David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Games. “We are calling on fans and inviting players to join these first Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions tests to help us in this phase of experience creation”.

Produced by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label and the developers of Unbroken Studios, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions an independent title from the rest of the series, a completely Quidditch-focused experience in which players can team up with friends to face off in a team competition. The game follows the hugely successful Hogwarts Legacy, the console and PC title released in February that sold more than 12 million copies worldwide and earned $850 million in its first two weeks of sales. Sales of the game surpassed any other release in Warner Games history, and also shattered all records for a single player game on Twitch, with 1.28 million viewers on its first day of release.