Warner Bros. Games’ new title “Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions” is due out on September 3, 2024, and in anticipation of the impending launch, the American entertainment giant has released a new video in an official note.

In the latest trailer, titled “Magic is in the Air”, fans of the famous wizard will get a preview of the game’s definitive adventure.. The the ability to customize your avatar or play as famous characters such as Harry Potter and the Weasley twins, and the various arenas where you can test your skills in Quidditch matchesaccording to the developers, guarantee to capture the adventurous and competitive spirit of the original novels and films.

Here’s the new trailer

To further enrich the experience, Players can link their Warner Bros. Games and Harry Potter Fan Club accounts to access exclusive in-game rewards. More details are available

on the official website of “Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions”where fans can also log in to receive updates and special offers. With Digital Standard and Deluxe editions set to launch on platforms including Xbox, PC (via Steam and Epic), and PlayStation, the game promises to provide an immersive experience for fans new and old.

The physical Deluxe version will be available starting November 8, 2024 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One, while the Nintendo Switch edition will arrive during the holiday season. PlayStation Plus members will be able to download the Standard Edition at no additional cost throughout September, also benefiting from exclusive bonuses such as the Firebolt Supreme broom skin.