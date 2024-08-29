The video provides an overview of the game and its features, showcasing both gameplay sequences and other iconic sequences from the Harry Potter films that will be familiar to fans of the series.

Ahead of the upcoming release of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions on PC, consoles and PlayStation Plus, Warner Bros. Games has released the launch trailer dubbed in Italian which you can view in the player below.

What is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions?

As the name suggests, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is a game based on Quidditch, the broomstick-based sport extremely popular among wizards in the universe created by J.P. Players will be able to take on the role of Harry Potter, Draco Malfoy, Ron Weasley and many other characters iconic films and books. It will also be possible create your own virtual avatar fully customizable both in terms of physical appearance and clothing. Once on the field we can play as a beater, hunter, goalkeeper or seeker to lead our team to victory.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions includes a career mode where we will take our first steps at the Weasley Burrow until we reach top-level matches in the Quidditch World Cup, alone or in the company of three other friends thanks to online co-op. It will also be possible to face other players online with the Friendly Match and Player vs Player modes.

We remind you that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available on Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC starting from Tuesday 3 SeptemberPlayStation Plus members will be able to get the game at no additional cost at launch.