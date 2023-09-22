Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions continues its development path but still needs players who participate in the tests, therefore Warner Bros. Games invites everyone to sign up to apply for the next ones playtest sessions which will arrive shortly and promise to be particularly large.

“Want to play Quidditch Champions with friends? Want to try out new maps and features? Then don’t miss our biggest playtest yet, which now includes friend invites and more!” We read it in the official message from the developers entrusted to X.

It was precisely from these tests that some gameplay videos leaked online emerged a few months ago, but evidently the tests still have to continue to arrive at the final version of the game, which at the moment does not yet have an official release timetable.