Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions continues its development path but still needs players who participate in the tests, therefore Warner Bros. Games invites everyone to sign up to apply for the next ones playtest sessions which will arrive shortly and promise to be particularly large.
“Want to play Quidditch Champions with friends? Want to try out new maps and features? Then don’t miss our biggest playtest yet, which now includes friend invites and more!” We read it in the official message from the developers entrusted to X.
It was precisely from these tests that some gameplay videos leaked online emerged a few months ago, but evidently the tests still have to continue to arrive at the final version of the game, which at the moment does not yet have an official release timetable.
Announced for PC and consoles with a teaser trailer last April, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions could be the realization of a dream for the many fans of the boy wizard created by JK Rowling, being a game focused on reproducing Quidditch as precisely as possible .
The specific sport of Hogwarts has not found much space in video games so far, having been forced to marginal parts, but with Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions the situation should change, given that the particular game on flying brooms is placed at the center of the scene.
If you want participate to the upcoming playtests, all you have to do is sign up to this address and hope for a call from Warner Bros. Games, waiting to see the game more closely.
