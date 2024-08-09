Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is coming very soon and will allow you to experience the game’s great sporting adventures based on flying brooms and magic balls. It will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and, later, Nintendo Switch.

As we have already reported, there will be a way to purchase the game digitally or in physical format, with the latter only available in Deluxe version at the price of €40.98. This edition of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will also include cosmetic items dedicated to the four houses, as well as 2,000 gold to purchase various cosmetic items.

If the price seems a bit too high, don’t despair, because Gamestop comes to your rescue and offers you a very interesting promotion: buy the PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo Switch version for a single euro if you bring a valid game to the store.