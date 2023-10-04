Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions he was about to have his playtest more intense than ever, at least according to what was reported to insider Tom Henderson by some people aware of the progress of the project, who wished to remain anonymous and who are considered reliable.

To everyone’s delight there are also some at your place: will start on October 6 and end on October 27, 2023. The playtest session would be internally called “the biggest playtest yet” and would be aimed at testing new modes, new Quidditch pitches, new cosmetic items, new emotes and more.

The playtest will take place on Steamtherefore only with the PC version, although Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is also planned for consoles.