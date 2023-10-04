Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions he was about to have his playtest more intense than ever, at least according to what was reported to insider Tom Henderson by some people aware of the progress of the project, who wished to remain anonymous and who are considered reliable.
To everyone’s delight there are also some at your place: will start on October 6 and end on October 27, 2023. The playtest session would be internally called “the biggest playtest yet” and would be aimed at testing new modes, new Quidditch pitches, new cosmetic items, new emotes and more.
The playtest will take place on Steamtherefore only with the PC version, although Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is also planned for consoles.
In the world of Harry Potter
The development of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is being handled by Unbroken Studios, which is working for Warner Bros. Games. For those who don’t know it, it is the virtual reduction of the most famous sport practiced in the world of magic Harry Potterof which the protagonist of the series himself is a very skilled player.
A first gameplay leaked online in recent months showed the possibility of playing some of the most famous characters from the series in game, such as Harry Potter, Draco Malfoy, Ron Weasley and others.
The game itself does not yet have a release date, but many are aiming for a launch in 2024, given that we are now in the final stages of private testing.
