Warner Bros. has released a new Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions gameplay trailerwhich describes in Italian the characteristics and contents of the tie-in that focuses on the Wizarding World’s sporting discipline par excellence: Quidditch.

As explained in the video, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will include a single player based career mode where we will be able to compete for the World Cup by taking part in matches that will be held inside increasingly larger and more important arenas.

To this will be added a online competitive mode through which we will have the opportunity to challenge players from all over the world, probably within free or ranked matches to climb the global ranking.

On the character level we will find all the most iconic figures from the Harry Potter sagawhich we can meet and unlock, or use an editor to create our own champion and make it unique thanks to the use of many different cosmetic items.