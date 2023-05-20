Gods have been leaked on the net gameplay videos Of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions unofficial, taken from the playtests of the game that began today and shared on social networks by a streamer who apparently does not fear the consequences for the infringement of an NDA.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Masters was announced last month for PC and consoles. As the name suggests, it’s a multiplayer arcade sports game based on Quidditch, the imaginative sport from the Harry Potter universe that is played aboard flying broomsticks.

As reported by Insider Gaming, two gameplay clips have been shared on Reddit. The first shows part of a multiplayer matches. However, given the short duration and the poor skills of the streamer (it is no coincidence that his team loses 20 to 80) it is really difficult to get an idea of ​​​​the game dynamics.

The second movie instead shows the menus for the avatar customization. Players will be able to choose whether to create it from scratch through an editor or to take on the features of characters from JK Rowling’s universe, including Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy. You can also customize the flying broom and the magical trail it gives off, the “goal” visual effects and the victory pose.

For the moment we know that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is developed by Unbroken Studios and has been in the works for several years already. There’s still no official date set in stone for the time being, with the game currently in development for PCs and consoles yet to be announced, but it is likely to arrive not only on PlayStation and Xbox, but also on Nintendo Switch.