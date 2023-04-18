After the overwhelming success of Hogwarts Legacy and the official announcement of a new TV series dedicated to the world of Harry Potter, Warner Bros presents us another novelty directly from the world created by JK Rowling.

Surprisingly, Warner Bros released the teaser trailer for a new title, Harry Potter: Quidditch Championsa game entirely dedicated to the most popular sport in the wizarding world.

The trailer shows a female player made in cartoon graphicsintent on lifting the quidditch championship cup and doing tricks on her broomstick.

There video description reads:

The first tests of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will begin on April 21-22, a multiplayer online game centered on the world’s most famous wizarding sport, produced by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label and by the developers of Unbroken Studios to allow players to team up with their friends and compete against each other in team competition

to sign up for initial tests you will need to complete a small questionnaire on the official site of the gamethe selected testers will shortly receive an email to be able to try Harry Potter: Champions of Quidditch in a world preview.

The title will come up PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, but it hasn’t been made official yet no publication date.