Warner Bros. made a surprise announcement Harry Potter: Quidditch Championsa multiplayer-based game coming soon PCs and consoles although there are still neither a release date nor official platforms. We can however see a teaser trailerswhile the first ones arrive from the site details.

Inspired by the famous sport told in the saga of JK Rowling, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions it will see us participate in exciting matches that aim to resume the spectacular dynamics that many fans have appreciated in the Harry Potter films and novels.

Obviously built on the heels of the extraordinary success of Hogwarts Legacy, with its 12 million copies sold in two weeks, Quidditch Champions will soon be the protagonist of a playtest: to register you must visit the official site of the game and enter your data.

In the FAQ we read that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is developed by Unbroken Studios, “which has been working on the game for a few years”, and that it is a stand-alone experience, in which to participate in Quidditch matches “and other broomstick adventures ” together with friends in competitive multiplayer.

The site reiterates that at the moment there is no release date for the game or reference platforms, although the launch on PC and console is specified: it is probably a cross-gen project and it is likely that it will arrive not only on PlayStation and Xbox, but also on Nintendo Switch.