The franchise ofHarry Potter” has 7 books and 8 movies, which tell us about the first years of Harry’s life, his education at Hogwarts and the final battle of the wizarding world. The main villain of the story is Voldemort who as the years passed sought to gather his army of death eaters, which caused the death of innocents to become almost inevitable.

Yes ok Voldemort It was the one that took the most lives throughout the saga, some wizards and witches were forced to kill in order to defend themselves. In this race for survival, there was a young wizard who records the highest death toll just below Lord Voldemort: Neville Longbottom.

Neville Longbottom destroyed the serpent Nagini’s horcrux in the eighth installment of “Harry Potter”. Photo: Warner Bros.

How many deaths would have been caused by Neville Longbottom?

Officially it has been shown that Neville took two lives: that of Nagini, Voldemort’s snake, and that of a ‘Snatcher’ named Scabior. Also, it was shown that he killed three other unidentified Snatchers, bringing the official count of him to five bodies.

However, the circumstances in which he killed Scabior would indicate that Neville would have killed dozens of Snatchers, thanks to a selfless act that helped save Hogwarts.

In the final battle we see the Hogwarts professors setting up a magical barrier that turns anyone who crosses it into ashes. In the event that the barrier failed, Seamus Finnigan, a student at the school, rigged the wooden bridge leading to Hogwarts to blow it up. As Neville stood guard at the gate, an army of at least 50 Snatchers appeared and waited until the barrier fell. That’s when Neville is seen running and dodging the magical attacks, and then manages to blow up the bridge, sending most of the army into the abyss, including Scabior.