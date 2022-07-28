Movies often come and go within streaming platforms, this is because companies must keep paying for their rights. And now it is confirmed that the saga of Harry Potter will be leaving hbo max to turn to another page, news that can sadden the most fanatical of the world of magic.

According to what is reported by the medium known as Varietythe films will no longer be available from the next August 31, this includes the eight films that saw the beginning and conclusion of the magician’s story. These will be passed directly to the platform of Peacockwhich has fought tooth and nail to take away the rights to hbo max.

For its part, it has not been directly commented on whether the productions of fantastic animals they will do the same thing, after all they are set directly in the same franchise. To this is added the uncertainty of the documentary that premiered at the end of the year, the same one in which the 20-year anniversary of the premiere of The Philosopher’s Stone.

It’s worth mentioning that this isn’t the first time this has happened with movies, since when it opened hbo max in the USAthe tapes lasted a period of 90 days, and from there they went to Peacock. Later they returned and for the second time they will stop spending this service.

It has not been fully confirmed if the same will happen in the region of Latin, but they may announce it soon.

