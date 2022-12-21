Studio Ghiblithe famous Japanese anime film studio, is the house that gave birth to some of the most watched “movies” in all of Japan’s history, so much so that in 2002 the founder received an Oscar for best animated film with The enchanted city.

Through the popularity of the studio-designed animations, it’s no surprise that the so-called “Ghibli style“, which basically recalls the animated style of the 90s.

And just in the last few hours, a series of photos taken by aartificial intelligence (AI) where scenes from Harry Potter are completely redrawn.

For those who don’t know, Harry Potter is a famous fantasy novel series that talks about a young bespectacled boy who discovers he is a magician. He then leaves for the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where he will meet Ron and Hermione, his closest friends.

And it is precisely our three protagonists who appear in the first image of the collection, in a slightly retro style, but certainly magical and, why not, nostalgic.

Recognizable, without a doubt, the various typical features of the Japanese design that combine the protagonist, Harry, with lines already seen in today’s anime, even if the general context, accompanied by the colors, inlay the restyling in the 90’s.

Below it will be possible to take a look at some of the images published, while the complete collection is at this link.

Among some of the images, scenes appear that remain iconic for fans of the title, including the one in which the gamekeeper, Hagrid, is shown on his motorcycle as he carries the little survivor to safety.

Or, the image that the school antagonist sees Draco Malfoy in the company of his father, Lucius, or again, the image that sees the sorting of the chosen one or the mythical final confrontation with the dark wizard.