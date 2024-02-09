The 'Harry Potter' saga, which captured the imagination of millions around the world, is set to be revived in a new series on Max (formerly HBO). The Warner Bros. company has announced that the project will span seven seasons, lasting 10 years, and promises a deep and faithful exploration of the iconic books of JK Rowling. This ambitious adaptation, which will be the largest investment in Warner's history, seeks to recreate the magic and charm of the world of Harry Potter for a new generation.

The series will also have the participation of writer JK Rowling as executive producer, which ensures that the essence of the original narrative remains intact. In addition, fans have been promised that this new production will be a milestone on television, with a budget that compares to that of other major productions such as 'Game of Thrones' and 'House of the Dragon'. Will Daniel Radcliffe be the protagonist again? Here we reveal everything to you.

What will the new 'Harry Potter' series be about?

The series of 'Harry Potter'which will be streamed on Max (Formerly HBO), will be dedicated to telling the story of Harry, Hermione, Ron and the rest of the characters who study at Hogwarts, with a fidelity never seen before.

Each season will focus on one of the books, of the seven in total, which will allow the complexity of the universe created by JK Rowling to be developed in depth.

When does the new 'Harry Potter' series premiere on Max?

He series premiere is scheduled for 2025 and will mark the beginning of a new era for Harry Potter fans, eager to immerse themselves in the magical world again. However, the exact day and month have not yet been confirmed, so fans will have to wait a few more months for the release date to become official.

Will Daniel Radcliffe be the protagonist of the new 'Harry Potter' series?

The actor Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the original films, has expressed his support for the new project, although he will not be involved in it. The series will feature a completely new cast.

“I understand that they are trying to start over and I am sure that whoever does it will want to leave their own mark and You probably don't want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to make a cameo somewhere. So I'm definitely not looking for it in any way, but I wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited for that torch to pass. But I don't think you need to physically pass it,” Radcliffe himself had previously revealed in an interview with ComicBook.com.

Why will the new 'Harry Potter' series last 10 years?

The duration of 10 years allows each book to be adapted with the detail and depth they deserve, so that it promises a complete experience rich in nuances for viewers. Many of the fans of the famous wizard Harry Potter have expressed positive reviews about the time extension of the new series.

How much money is Warner investing in the making of 'Harry Potter'?

Warner is making an unprecedented investment in the 'Harry Potter' series, with a budget that, according to speculation on American websites, could be the largest in Warner's history and one of the highest in television.

