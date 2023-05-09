Will be JK Rowling itself to deal with the choice of actors of the TV series Of Harry Potter for HBO. At the very least, it looks like she’ll be handling the key roles, as she’s got the final say on who will play which characters.

The Harry Potter TV series was unexpectedly announced earlier in the year and immediately sparked fans who started expressing their preferences regarding the various roles. Obviously it is not possible to go back to using the cast of the film series, whose faces have become iconic, due to their age. Consider that twelve years have already passed since the release of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2, so putting thirtysomethings in the shoes of a group of pre-teens would be decidedly problematic.

Who will be playing Harry, Ron, Hermione and all the other characters? For now it is impossible to say, but it is certain that Rowling will decide it, since she had it put on paper in the rich contract she signed with the production.

It is interesting that in this way her direct involvement in the project is confirmed, to the scorn of those who accuse her of the transphobic positions expressed over the last few years.

Evidently, however, after Warner Bros.’s facade for Hogwarts Legacy, with the multinational that has almost come to disregard the role of the writer, now Rowling does not want to give up the recognition she deserves as the author of the original novels when it comes out the television series and therefore immediately wanted to make it clear that she will not step back, dictating some rules.