After months of being the center of controversy for her speech against transgender people, the writer JK Rowling He has decided to clarify his thoughts on the subject through a new Twitter thread. Her comments sparked a rumor that the creator of the wizarding world was not going to be invited to the special Harry Potter 20th anniversary: ​​return to Hogwarts due to the original cast publicly rejecting her claims.

In this new series of tweets, the writer responds to an essay titled: “Most Americans agree with JK Rowling that there are only two genders” . In her publication she clarifies that she agrees that there are gender identities that are not limited to the binary paradigm of man and woman. Here’s what he said:

JK Rowling clarifies her transphobic comments

The famous writer said via Twitter: “Small, but important detail: I have never said that there are only two genders. There are many gender identities . The question at the center of this debate is whether sex or gender identity should be at the base of decisions to protect, provide services, establish sports categories and other areas in which women and girls currently have legal rights and protections. Using the words ‘sex’ and ‘gender’ interchangeably only dulls the problem of this debate. “

Tweets by JK Rowling where she clarifies her ideas about trans people. Photo: Twitter capture

In the last tweet, the author refers again to her supposed essay on the subject, indicating that she never made mention of gender identity, but rather emphasized sex.