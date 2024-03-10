“I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over it by now,” Margolyes said in an interview. “ It happened 25 years ago , and it's for kids. I think it's for kids.”

You are a fan of Harry Potter long since? You shouldn't. At least according to the actress Miriam Margolyes , who played herbology professor Sprite. According to him, the series is designed for children and adults should go further his obsession with the series.

Adults who love Harry Potter

Miriam Margolyes

For example, the actress states that she still receives requests via Cameo (an app that allows you to request short videos from actors or anyone who's signed up) by adults who want to throw Potter-themed parties, even if they “shudder at the idea.”

“They're obsessed with it. I do Cameos and people say to me, 'We're going to do a Harry Potter themed wedding' and I'm like, 'Damn, what's their wedding night going to be like? I can't even think about it.”

However, the actress wanted to point out that “Harry Potter is wonderful. I am very grateful to him“.

Staying on topic, Warner Bros. wants to focus on a live service version of Hogwarts Legacy/Harry Potter.