The theory that all people have a double somewhere in the world has turned the world around Internet for many years, since often some find great physical resemblance with others, something that happens especially with celebrities.

Big stars are often confused with other people since they were social networks began to take over the world, but it is much more common for them to find similar traits with other celebrities, as happened with the protagonist of Barbie’s Live Action, margot robbie and Emma MacKey.

However, Margot Robbie was not the only star to be confused in the long-awaited tape of the famous doll of mattelbut recently began to transcend that one of the main characters of Harry Potter would appear in the world of Barbie.

This is the actor Tom Felton, who gives life to draco maloy in the magical world saga written by JK Rowlingsince he assures that when he was in a public place a young woman surprised him for his supposed “prominence” in Barbie with the role of her boyfriend, Ken.

The 35-year-old British artist said he was waiting his turn at McDonald’s to buy one of his burgers, when a girl took him by surprise.

“We were in line. He tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Is that you…?’ And I almost finished the sentence by saying ‘Yes,’ and she said, ‘Are you Ryan Gosling?'” he said, later admitting that the comparison amazed him, especially since he is always talked about for his role in the saga of Harry Potter.

