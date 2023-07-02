Kalinka Fox lately he has been devoting himself to quite risqué interpretations of Wednesday Addams, but between one set and another he has found time to dust off his cosplay Of Hermione in Emma Watson’s version.

The film saga of Harry Potter has often interfaced with the world of video games and the recent success of Hogwarts Legacy, with its 15 million copies sold and revenues of over one billion dollars, has once again demonstrated the potential of the franchise created by JK Rowling.

But let’s go back to cosplay, which is once again perfect in terms of makeup, an art in which Kalinka has often proven to be very skilled, and of the wig. As far as clothing is concerned, the Russian model has taken some small license, let’s say so. What do you think?

