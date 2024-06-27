A few years ago HBO announced that they were planning to make a series about Harry Potter. Now they have just announced the creative team that will be behind this new adaptation of the books. Those in charge will be the duo behind several of the best episodes of the multi-award-winning series Succession.

Mark Mylod will be in charge of directing this new adaptation while Francesca Gardiner will write the episodes and be the showrunner. Mylod will also serve as the executive producer of the series. It should be noted that both are Emmy winners for their work in their respective fields.

With this announcement, the creator of the book saga Harry Potter He shared his enthusiasm on social media. He also assured fans that the vision of this pair of creatives is truly unique and that this new adaptation will not disappoint them when it comes to television.

Source: Warner Bros.

At the moment there is no exact release date for this new adaptation of Harry Potter, but Warner Bros. Discovery estimates that it will come out in 2026. This announcement from the team that will bring it to life implies that it is on the right track. Hopefully soon we will have more news about this new version of the young magician’s stories.

What do we know about the Harry Potter series on HBO?

The Harry Potter series on HBO will be a new adaptation of the seven books. When it was announced, it was announced that it will be more faithful to the original material, since each of its seasons will adapt one of its stories. That is to say, we can wait at least seven seasons.

Obviously it will feature a whole host of new actors in the lead roles. So far, it has not been announced who will play the main trio, but surely with the announcement of those in charge, the coming months will bring casting announcementsWhat actors would you like to see in this new adaptation?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about series and other topics.