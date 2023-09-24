Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 showed the redemption of some characters and glimpses of a kind heart in others, and a deleted scene would have greatly enhanced the redemption of Draco Malfoy. Over the course of seven novels, JK Rowling introduced readers to the Magic World through the history of Harry Potteraka “the boy who lived”, and the darkest wizard of all, Lord Voldemort.

The series of books Harry Potter was published between 1997 and 2007, and it wasn’t long before it was adapted to the big screen. Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released in 2001, and the film saga of Harry Potter came to an end in 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

As with all books adapted to film, many details, characters and events were omitted or changed, while others were added to the stories, but not all of them made it into the final cut. Such is the case of a particular scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2which added the moment of redemption that Draco Malfoy didn’t have it in the books, but the team behind the film ultimately decided not to include it, which probably wasn’t the wisest idea.

Draco Malfoy was on the side of the Death Eaters during the Battle of Hogwarts, although I was not completely convinced. After what Harry revealed that he was still alive and prepared to continue fighting, not much else was seen. Draco and his family, and appeared one last time at the end of the film, many years later. Draco could have had his big moment in Deathly Hallows 2 in a deleted scene that showed him finally standing up for himself and leaving the Death Eaters.

The scene, which was posted many years ago and is still available to view online, shows Draco realizing that he is on the wrong side of the battle. Draco abandons his family and Death Eaters and runs to join the side of Harryand even throws him his wand to help him defeat Voldemort.

Their parents, on the other hand, continue to be dominated by fear and remain on the side of Voldemort. Although Draco was not seen again until the epilogue scene, this would have established his redemption and made it a little clearer for those who were not familiar with the books of Harry Potter that Harry was the possessor of the Elder Wand.

On the other hand, the moment is a bit out of character, so with that in mind, it was probably best not to add the scene to the movie. In the end, every fan of Harry Potter will decide whether the scene would have actually made the film version of Draco Malfoy or not.

Via: Screen Rant

Author’s note: I think that at the time I would not have liked the events of the book to change, now it seems like an interesting option.