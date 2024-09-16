Warner Bros is already in the pre-production stage of the television series Harry Potter And while they are looking for the boys to take on the roles of Hermione, Ron and the Boy Who Lived, there are already actors offering themselves for other important roles, in this case that of Dumbledore.

The funny thing is that the person who already raised his hand to be Dumbledore in the TV series Harry Potter It is none other than actor Gary Oldman, who played Sirus Black – Harry’s godfather – in the original films and since “The Prisoner of Azkaban”.

Now, Gary Oldman made this idea known during the Emmys where he said: “No one has talked to me about it. Going back to being Sirius Black? I love Sirius. He wasn’t in the movies enough. He appeared and then went to the other side of the veil.. I’d bet my money that they’ll bring in a whole new cast. Maybe in a few years I’ll be able to play Dumbledore.”

The idea of ​​Gary Oldman taking on the role of Dumbledore doesn’t sound far-fetched, especially since the actors who played the character – Richard Harrys and Michael Gambon – also passed away a few years ago.

There are also many actors still to be cast, especially in the case of children, because they are responsible for a large part of the development and we are talking about the fact that it should be an annual production.

Source: Warmer Bros. Pictures

We also recommend: LEGO Harry Potter returns in the form of a remaster with a release date

Harry Potter: Where to watch all the movies

For anyone who doesn’t already have this collection in DVD or Bluray format – which is a real possibility, you can watch the entire saga of Harry Potter through Max, which is the immediate service where you will find films, specials, etc.

If you want to binge-watch the movies, Max is the way to go, so take advantage of the opportunity, in case you don’t know the story of the boy who lived.

Are you excited that Gary Oldman may be returning but now as Dumbledore? Don’t miss out on gaming, movie, anime and much more news through our feed Google News and also continues the conversation in the Discord from TierraGamer.