A few days ago there was talk of something that shook the world of Harry Potter, that’s because there’s been talk of the magic franchise being rebooted into a series for HBO Max. This has generated divided opinions, as some want it to take place and others do not, this is mainly because the cast would be completely new.

However, what has angered some people the most is the fact that once again JK Rowling will be as a consultant for this project as happened with the movies back in the day. And that has not been overlooked, because today the author of the books is not the most popular public figure due to some comments she made in the past.

Here are some reactions from people in Twitter:

it’s very important to separate the art from the artist when it comes to the harry potter franchise. yes, JK rowling is perhaps the most evil children’s book author alive, but we can’t forget that the idea of ​​“harry potter hbo tv show” also absolutely sucks ass —John DiLillo (@JohnDiLillo) April 4, 2023

A few years ago this would have been a dream. Now it’s a slap in the face. JKR has destroyed everything that was special about Harry Potter and there’s no universe in which I will support anything that gives a literal villain like her money or recognition. https://t.co/UJIxzjZwwF — Lissete Lanuza Sáenz ✨ (@lizziethat) April 3, 2023

jk rowling wants to reboot harry potter bcos millennials are either fine with the old movies or have moved on from it for various reasons. so she wants zoomers to get in too it. but she’s toxic to the majority of zoomers so her involvement of her is in itself a problem. — ֆʟօǟԼɛ-ʟʏֆɮɛȶɦ (@SloaneFragment) April 4, 2023

I really wanted this 10 years ago. Now, I just want everyone to stop producing anything that puts money in JK Rowling’s pockets. Daniel Radcliffe was an excellent Harry Potter (and is a true LGBTQ ally). Rowling ruined the IP with her anti-trans hate. Just let the IP die. https://t.co/bJAyWoA9fT —Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) April 4, 2023

THE WORLD HAS EVOLVED BEYOND THE NEED FOR JOWLING KOWLING ROWLING https://t.co/oW51nw7uK6 — it’s gita time (@xoxogossipgita) April 4, 2023

For now, this series of harry potter has not been confirmed as is by HBO and Warner Bros. Discoveryso in the end it could be a rumor like many other projects in the franchise of the most popular magician in the world.

Via: screenrant

Editor’s note: The truth is that this rumor feels very real, although perhaps making this series might not be the best idea, not because it is something that could spoil the saga, but because nobody would see it because they hate Rowling. It will be HBO’s decision if they make the announcement or not.