Harry Potter: Discover Magic was shown with a new one trailer in style live actiontherefore also with actors in flesh and blood, during the NetEase Connect 2022.

A few months after the previous video, Harry Potter: Discover the Magic confirms the launch window set for this year, although Warner Bros. and Portkey Games have not yet announced a date of exit official.

Characterized by the traditional format free-to-playthe mobile tie-in inspired by Wizarding World it can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android devices, with the possibility of making in-game microtransactions.

The formula developed for the occasion will be based on multiplayer battles based on magic, mixing mechanics RPG and card battler to deliver to fans of Harry Potter a truly thrilling experience.