Harry Potter: Discover the Magic And available starting today on iOS and Android, as confirmed by the spectacular launch trailer published for the occasion by Warner Bros. The game is free on both App Store what up Google Play.

Already capable of totaling 50 million downloads during the soft launch, Harry Potter: Discover the Magic brings the Wizarding World on our smartphone or tablet, allowing us to visit the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and participate in its activities, but not only.

In fact, we will be able to follow an engaging story that takes place within the walls of the castle, enter the Dueling Club to try our hand at exciting challenges between students also in PvP and take advantage of card battler mechanics to win the fights in real time with our best spells.

“Harry Potter: Discover the Magic goes beyond traditional card-fighting games,” reads the synopsis. “Play with friends or alone, indulge in PvP matches or co-op action, collect items or discover RPG features: become the witch or wizard you’ve always dreamed of.”