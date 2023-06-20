Harry Potter: Magic Awakened was presented with a first gameplay trailers which reveals the mechanics behind the long-awaited mobile game set in the Wizarding World, which finally has one exit date official: it will be available on the App Store and Google Play from June 27th.

Exactly one month from the milestone of 50 million downloads, Harry Potter: Discover the Magic (as it should be called in Italy) will allow us to visit the iconic castle of Hogwarts and participate in Magic and Witchcraft courses, but also customize the avatar and his room in many ways.

Beyond these aspects devoted to fanservice, the experience itself will be that of a Strategy RPG based on trading cards and with the teams to be formed with the characters unlocked up to that moment: a formula that on iOS and Android is already widely seen.

In short, a traditional and tested plant, which we hope in this case will however be able to reserve some surprises, if only for the evident productive value of the project and of the important license to which it refers.