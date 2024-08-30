After only one year of activity, Harry Potter: Discover the Magic is closing its doors, with Warner Bros. having already removed the game from mobile stores in recent days, closing support permanently October 29th, the last day in which it will be possible to play the title in question even for those who have already downloaded and installed it.
Developed by Zen Studio and released in summer 2023, Harry Potter: Discover the Magic is a role-playing game based on collectible cardsobviously connected to the Harry Potter universe and the famous Wizarding World, published by Warner Bros in the West but managed by NetEase in Asia.
It is in this territory that the game will probably continue its journey, regardless of the decision made by the parent company that manages the rights to the license in the West.
Started well, didn’t keep its promises
It seems that NetEase still intends to continue supporting the game in China and Taiwan, where the mobile title evidently continues to meet with a certain success.
The situation is different between Europe and America, where the stock seems to have disappointed in the medium-long term.
After having achieved 50 million downloads already in the soft launch phase and then 2.3 million dollars in takings in the first week, Harry Potter: Discover the Magic has evidently failed to maintain the public’s attention high, without triggering the mechanism based on micro-transactions to the regime required to maintain active service.
The game is no longer available for purchase on the stores and in-app purchases are also now disabled, with the service continuing until the end of October in an environment that has essentially been suspended until then.
Meanwhile, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is now coming under the same license.
