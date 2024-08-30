After only one year of activity, Harry Potter: Discover the Magic is closing its doors, with Warner Bros. having already removed the game from mobile stores in recent days, closing support permanently October 29th, the last day in which it will be possible to play the title in question even for those who have already downloaded and installed it.

Developed by Zen Studio and released in summer 2023, Harry Potter: Discover the Magic is a role-playing game based on collectible cardsobviously connected to the Harry Potter universe and the famous Wizarding World, published by Warner Bros in the West but managed by NetEase in Asia.

It is in this territory that the game will probably continue its journey, regardless of the decision made by the parent company that manages the rights to the license in the West.