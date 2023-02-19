The film franchise of Harry Potter is one of the highest-paying in film history, with almost eight billion dollars grossed worldwide with his eight movies.

However, the franchise suffered an abrupt setback with the prequel film series of Fantastic Beasts. Especially the last film of the aforementioned franchise, namely Dumbledore’s Secretsturned out to be a box office failure with 400 million dollars grossed worldwide with a budget of 200 million. This is on balance theWorst deal in the franchisealso taking into account the Harry Potter films.

However, Warner Bros. seems to want to focus again on the saga and, given the failure of the Fantastic Beasts films, it seems to be willing to bring Harry, Ron, Hermione back to the big screen and all those characters that we have come to know through the main saga.

According to what reported by The Sunsenior executives at Warner are reportedly planning to develop a film based on Harry Potter and the Cursed Childi.e. the play that it serves as a sequel to the seven novels in the saga.

“He has been in their sights ever since the stage show proved so popular” says the source “but those plans were put on hold following the launch of the Fantastic Beasts franchise”

As mentioned, the Fantastic Beasts prequel franchise turned out to be quite disappointing both in terms of receipts and poor reception by critics and the public. In this sense, the flop of the Fantastic Beasts franchise seems to be pushing Warner to develop one or more films dedicated to The Cursed Child.

The source reveals that the project is still in one preliminary phase and that you are “discussing the next steps to take it forward“. Also, the desire of the studio is to bring back Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as Harry, Hermione and Ron but the thing”it’s still incredibly far away“.

Warner’s will is to transpose Cursed Child into two movies“both with the same force as the stage show“.

Obviously we are talking about mere speculation and, given that Warner did not confirm or comment on this indiscretionwe advise you to take what you have read so far with a grain of salt.