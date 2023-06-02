Friday, June 2, 2023, 11:15



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Children and adults alike will be able to enjoy this Sunday in Alcantarilla the magic and spells of the best magician in the world live. Nothing more and nothing less than Harry Potter lands in the city to bring the illusion of the books and movies closer in this tribute show for the whole family.

‘The magic show’

When

Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Where

Infanta Elena Cultural Center, Sewer.

How much

15 euro.

For 75 minutes, and with an astonishing and frenetic rhythm, doses of good humor and all kinds of tricks, the most famous magician on the big screen, played by Nacho González, promises to leave the audience as speechless as when they experienced his exploits in the movies. or in books. He has already done so during his tour of theaters across the country, boasting of spells, owls and mystery. The magician will enchant the spectators with the adventures in which he will be involved to become the best magician on the planet.