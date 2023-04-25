British actor Daniel Radcliffe and his partner, Erin Darke, have become first time parents. The birth of the baby was confirmed by the Harry Potter actor’s publicist after the ‘Daily Mail’ published photos of them pushing a pram in New York. In March, the news had spread that the couple were expecting a baby. The actors have been together for a decade, having met on the set of the film Kill Your Darlings in 2013.

Radcliffe was 12 when he was cast in the role of the bespectacled wizard in ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ in 2001. He later starred in all eight films based on JK Rowling’s books. Most recently, he played the lead role in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” for which he was a BAFTA nominee. Last year he told ‘Newsweek’ that he would like his children to aspire to work behind the scenes in the film industry.

American actress Erin Darke, a Michigan native, is best known for her role in the 2015 series ‘Good Girl Revolt’ and most recently appeared in the Prime Video series ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’.