Noya Dan was kidnapped by Hamas along with her 80-year-old grandmother | Photo: Reproduction/X/Government of Israel

British writer JK Rowling, author of the books in the “Harry Potter” series, called this Monday (16) for the release of an autistic fan kidnapped in Israel by the terrorist group Hamas.

On Sunday (15), the official Israeli government account on X had published a photo of the 12-year-old girl, Noya Dan, and asked Rowling to share the message.

In the image, Noya appears holding one of the books from the “Harry Potter” series and dressed as one of the students at Hogwarts school, where the adventures of the franchise take place.

“This beautiful 12-year-old girl with autism was kidnapped from her home by Hamas terrorists and taken to Gaza. Noya is sensitive, kind, funny and a huge fan of Harry Potter. JK Rowling, can you help us spread her story? Share and help us bring Noya home,” wrote the official account.

The next day, Rowling shared the message. “Kidnapping children is despicable and completely unjustifiable. For obvious reasons, this image hit me hard. May Noya and all hostages taken by Hamas be returned safely to their families soon,” said the writer.

The girl’s mother, Galit Dan, told the British newspaper The Sun that the young woman and her 80-year-old grandmother were kidnapped by Hamas. According to her, in the last voice message she sent before the kidnapping, Noya said: “Mommy, I’m scared. There are people in the house, help me.”

Israel and Hamas disagree on the number of hostages held by the terrorist group since the attacks on Israeli territory on the 7th: while Tel Aviv reported that 199 people are being held by the Islamic extremist group, the latter stated that there are actually 250 hostages.