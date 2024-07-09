ANDThe appointment of Labour MP Anneliese Dodds as the UK’s new Minister for Women and Equalities has sparked a number of criticisms because of comments on gender issues that Dodds has made in the past, as well as her promise to modernise the Gender Recognition Act.

Following her appointment, for example, JK Rowling, author of the Harry Potter saga, shared on her X account part of a transcript of an interview that Dodds gave to the BBC in March 2022 and in which she stated that There were “different legal definitions of what a woman actually is,” suggesting that the definition depended on the context.

Asked by journalist Emma Barnes about Labour’s definition of women, Dodds replied, as quoted by Rowling: “Well, I think with all due respect, it depends on the context, probably. You know there are people who have decided… that they have to make that transition. You know, I’ve spoken to a lot of them. It’s been a very difficult process for a lot of those people, and you know, understandably, because they live as women, they want to be defined as women. That’s what the Gender Recognition Act – again a Labour process – set in motion.”

The writer later described these comments as “absurd.” And he added: “And if you happen to be wondering how I have the transcript of that Women’s program on hand, it was sent to me by Dodd’s office after I publicly criticized his prevarication on the program. They seemed to think that their comments would seem less absurd to me if I saw them in print.

Rowling also criticised the Labour Party, to which she donated £1m in 2008, for its stance on women’s rights.jeres, accusing him of abandoning her and other feminist activists.

Dodds, who was also appointed as international development minister on Monday, reiterated her commitment to rebuilding the country’s reputation for development and a “genuine partnership with the Global South to deliver economic growth, climate action and equality in everything we do.”

Meanwhile, the new British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer on Tuesday praised the parliament that emerged from the July 4 elections, saying it is “the most diverse in race and gender” in the history of the United Kingdom and has the largest number of members of the LGBT community “in the world.”

Starmer spoke out in the lower House of Commons for the first time after the Labour Party’s resounding victory in Thursday’s election, when it won 412 seats compared to the Conservative Party’s 121.

The head of the Executive intervened after the deputies unanimously re-elected Lindsay Hoyle as president or ‘speaker’ of the lower house, a position he initially assumed on 4 November 2019.

In this regard, he asked the new parliamentarians to collaborate in his project of “national renewal” and to leave behind a style of doing politics that may seem egocentric to focus “on service”, which is “a precondition for generating trust and hope” among voters.

Then it was the turn of the speaker Conservative leader and former Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, who congratulated him on his electoral victory and wished him luck in the “formidable task” he faces.

“In politics we can argue vigorously, as we have done over the last six weeks (of the campaign), but we can also respect each other,” said Sunak, who reiterated his apologies to his colleagues who lost their seats at the last polls.

*With information from EFE