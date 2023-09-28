













It should be noted that he was not the first Dumbledore in the saga. Harry Potter. Michal Gambon took on the role starting with The Prisoner of Azkaban after the death of Richard Harris, the original actor. Even so, he grew with the fans of the saga by appearing as the director in all the following films.

According to the statement, the actor died peacefully in his hospital bed. He left behind his wife and three of his children, who shared the statement. At the time of his death he was 82 years old, with almost 60 of them dedicated to acting. There is no doubt that he left a great man.

Although his best-known work was in Harry Potterhad a very prolific career. He appeared in the Oscar-winning film The king’s speechgave voice to the villain of Fantastic Mr Fox and recently appeared in the Judy Garland biopic. Rest in peace.

What have the Harry Potter networks said about the death?

Of course the news of Michael Gambon’s death reached the official networks of Harry Potter. In them they shared a farewell message for the actor, which gave way to several emotional tributes from fans in the comments.

‘We are incredibly saddened by the passing of Sir Michael Gambon. He brought immeasurable joy to movies and movie fans around the world. All with humor, kindness and grace. We will forever carry his memory in our hearts.‘It is read in the message from the official account.

