The news of the restart of the young wizard's adventures was received with some negativity. After all, there was an entire generation that grew up watching these stories so they are part of their childhood.. However, we believe that a reboot of the saga is not as bad as it seems.

Why a Harry Potter reboot could work?

Although it hurts us, Harry Potter is already old

Millennials who grew up with movies Harry Potter They feel some fear of the passage of time. We regret to tell you that the first film of the boy who lived has already been released 22 years ago. While 12 have passed since the saga concluded with The Deathly Hallows Part II.

In all those years many more little ones came into the world and that opens the possibility of bringing this story to new generations. Although the films still exist and can be found easily, It doesn't compare to the excitement of having something new. Even old fans might be surprised by some changes.

Source: Warner Bros.

A reboot usually seeks to improve things. Take what worked in the first place and rearrange it to make it appealing to today's audience. In the case of Harry Potter could work to better explore the magical world. After all, Warner already said that is his intention.

Of course, there is a risk that they will make decisions that are not to the public's liking, but it is something that always exists with these jobs. Even so, we should not take away the opportunity for new potential fans to enjoy the great stories of the young magician, especially if they will be made specifically with them in mind. We already enjoy them, it's time to make way for someone else.

The reboot format seems ideal

The most interesting thing about the reboot Harry Potter the thing is It will not be another eight films, but a TV series that will cover all the books. So far they have not said how the seasons will be divided, but it is most likely that each season will cover one book

This already gives it an advantage over cinema, since ideally a movie should be less than three hours long to maximize its profits. This means that, in the case of adaptations, much of the book's material remains only on the pages. Directors and scriptwriters must condense too much to include only the most important.

Source: Warner Bros.

In series we do not have this problem, since usually the seasons are between 8 and 13 episodes that can last up to an hour. With all this extra time, the books Harry Potter They could be much better adapted. Which in turn would further explore some events and relationships between characters.

For example in The Chamber of Secrets It is never very clear why Dobby wants to help the protagonist, when this is explained very well in the book. Also the story of Harry's father and his group of Marauders could be explained as well as in print.

Fans of the books Harry Potter They know that there are many subplots that were not seen in the cinema. The reboot in series format is a great opportunity to let the complete work shine. Even those who grew up only watching the movies might be surprised by how much they missed.

A Harry Potter reboot could show us the vision of new directors

Throughout the eight films of Harry Potter Different directors were given the opportunity to infuse their vision into the franchise. A reboot in series format could increase this exponentially. As was the case of The Mandalorian that in each episode he let a different director take charge.

Even if you give the same story to two artists they will not do the same thing, there will inevitably be differences. So the reboot could be an opportunity to see what new things they can present to us with the material that we already know and love so much.

Source: Warner Bros.

Nor can we forget that the saga of Harry Potter It lends itself a lot to this change of vision. After all, it starts as a kind of children's fantasy adventure and progressively becomes a dark epic with themes of death, loneliness and uncertainty.

There is a possibility that even with the reboot someone will arrive who better understands what the books wanted to express and adapts it more faithfully. Well, even fans of movies and books They agree that there were parts that could have been handled better. As the great revelation of The Goblet of Fire or the death of Voldemort.

Although there are things that can go wrong with the reboot of Harry Potter, also has a lot of room for improvement. Its best strength is its format, which, if used well, could give us an adaptation even better than the movies. Not to mention that in case everything goes wrong, we can always return to the films that captivated an entire generation.

