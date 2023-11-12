Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, 12 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban will be broadcast, a 2004 film directed by Alfonso Cuarón, a film adaptation of the novel of the same name, the third episode of the Harry Potter saga, written by British author JK Rowling. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

After his second year at Hogwarts, Harry Potter returned to spend the summer holidays with the Dursleys. One day Uncle Vernon’s sister Marge comes to visit, hating Harry as much as he hates the Dursleys, repeatedly humiliates him and insults his parents until he, losing his temper, accidentally inflates her with magic, and then runs away from home. . Having stopped on the side of the road, a large and mysterious black dog approaches him, which seems to want to attack him, when a very particular bus appears, the Nottetempo, a means of transport similar to London buses, but with three floors and colored blue. This bus that helps wizards in difficulty during the night is invisible to Muggles.

The Night Bus takes him to the Leaky Cauldron, where he meets Minister Fudge (who reassures him that he will not be punished for having inflated his deflated aunt with her memory altered, having been accidental magic), his two best friends, Ron and Hermione (who got a cat, Crookshanks), the Weasley family and in particular Arthur Weasley, who warns him of the dangerous assassin Sirius Black, follower of Voldemort and escapee from Azkaban, the wizards’ prison, to finish his master’s work: i.e. kill Harry.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Daniel Radcliffe: Harry Potter

Rupert Grint: Ron Weasley

Emma Watson as Hermione Granger

David Thewlis: Remus Lupine

Michael Gambon: Albus Dumbledore

Alan Rickman: Severus Snape

Maggie SmithMinerva McGonagall

Robbie Coltrane: Rubeus Hagrid

Tom Felton: Draco Malfoy

Gary Oldman: Sirius Black

James PhelpsFred Weasley

Oliver PhelpsGeorge Weasley

Matthew Lewis: Neville Longbottom

Jamie Waylett: Vincent Tiger

Josh Herdman: Gregory Goyle

Emma Thompson: Sybil Trelawney

David Bradley: Argus Gazza

Timothy Spall: Peter Pettigrew

Julie WaltersMolly Weasley

Mark Williams: Arthur Weasley

Bonnie WrightGinny Weasley

Chris RankinPercy Weasley

Robert Hardy as Cornelius Fudge

Richard Griffiths: Vernon Dursley

Fiona Shaw as Petunia Dursley

Pam FerrisMarge Dursley

Harry Melling: Dudley Dursley

Julie Christie: Madame Rosmerta

Dawn French: Fat Lady

Bronson Webb: Slytherin boy

Paul Whitehouse: Sir Cadogan

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 12 November 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.