Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Sunday 29 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will be broadcast, a 2001 film directed by Chris Columbus, written by Steve Kloves, produced by David Heyman and distributed by Warner Bros., adaptation film of the book of the same name, the first episode of the Harry Potter series, written by the British author JK Rowling. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

A long time ago, little Harry Potter, orphaned of his parents, James Potter and Lily Evans, was left by the professors of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Albus Dumbledore (school headmaster) and Minerva McGonagall, and by the school’s gamekeeper, Rubeus Hagrid, in front of the home of his maternal uncles, Vernon and Petunia Dursley, and his cousin Dudley, on Privet Drive.

Over the next ten years, Harry grows up in a hostile climate, treated like a stranger due to the hatred and envy that his aunt Petunia felt towards his sister and forced to sleep in the closet under the stairs. As the years pass, however, Harry realizes that he is capable of doing incredible things: on Dudley’s birthday, while he is visiting the zoo with the whole family, just by looking at a python Harry is able to talk to him and make the glass of the case that encloses him disappears, causing his cousin to fall inside and freeing the snake from its imprisonment. A few days before his eleventh birthday, Harry receives a mysterious letter which however he is unable to read due to his uncles’ opposition. Day after day the letters, strangely delivered by some owls, increase more and more, until they make life on Privet Drive impossible. To escape the letters, Uncle Vernon moves the whole family to a miserable shack in the middle of the sea, where he thinks he can put the unpleasant misadventure behind him.

On his birthday, Harry receives a visit from Hagrid, who finally gives him the letter with which he discovers that he is a wizard and that he has been admitted to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Hagrid reveals to him that his parents had also been wizards and that, ten years earlier, they had been killed by the most terrible dark wizard of all time, Lord Voldemort, and not died in a car accident as he had always been made to believe by his uncles. Harry finally discovers that the singular scar on his forehead was evidence of the fact that he was the only one, that night, to escape Voldemort’s fury: this event made him famous in the eyes of the entire magical community as the child who survived.

Hagrid accompanies Harry to Diagon Alley, a magical neighborhood hidden in central London, to get him supplies for school.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, but what is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Daniel Radcliffe: Harry Potter

Rupert Grint: Ron Weasley

Emma Watson as Hermione Granger

John Cleese: Nearly Headless Nick

Robbie Coltrane: Rubeus Hagrid

Warwick Davis: Filius Flitwick

Richard Griffiths: Vernon Dursley

Richard Harris: Albus Dumbledore

Ian Hart: Quirinus Raptor

John Hurt: Garrick Ollivander

Alan Rickman: Severus Snape

Fiona Shaw as Petunia Dursley

Maggie SmithMinerva McGonagall

Julie WaltersMolly Weasley

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 29 October 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.