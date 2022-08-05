Joanne Rowling (JK) created an incredible story that was brought to the big screen in the early 2000s: “Harry Potter”. The saga of eight films included the participation of some unknown children who, over the years, entered the history of cinema. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint Y Emma Watson played Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger , respectively.

They gave life to the protagonists of this fabulous adventure and earned a lot of money as their magical world grew. The Objective TV portal has revealed the amounts received by the members during the 10 years they were involved in the great project, especially for the last film.

How much was the salary of the protagonists of “Harry Potter”?

This quoted medium indicated that Daniel Radcliffe was the one who received the most: 20 million dollars for doing each part of the end of the saga, that is, a total of 40 million. For its part, while Emma Watson earned 30 million dollars in total for the two installments of “Deathly Hallows”, Rupert Grint earned 29 million.

According to Objective TV and according to the newspaper Marca, salaries were growing as a result of the success of the films.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint starred in “Harry Potter,” which ended in “The Deathly Hallows Part 2,” released in 2011. Photo: Composite LR/Warner Bros.

