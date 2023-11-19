Harry finds himself enrolled, without his knowledge, in the Triwizard Tournament, a competition full of challenges and deadly dangers

Editorial board

Today, Sunday 19 November at 9.14pm on Italia 1the fourth film of the famous saga by JK Rowling is aired: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The magic comes to life on the screen, and for those who prefer the convenience of digital, streaming is available simultaneously on Mediaset Play. The plot develops around the Triwizard Tournament, the historic competition between the various schools of magic. In this edition, Hogwarts has the honor of hosting the event, involving the Academy of Beauxbatons and the Institute of Durmstrang. Each of the schools presents a wizard who will compete in the tournament, chosen by the Goblet of Fire who selects the strongest from each institute. However, everything changes when the most unlikely name is drawn. With a gripping plot and unforgettable characters, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire it is a crucial piece in the young magician’s story. Let the tournament begin!

See also These are some tips to name your soccer team in an original way plot — Everyone begins with a disturbing vision: Harry Potter sees the caretaker of a mansion killed by Lord Voldemort, after a spied conversation with Peter Pettigrew. Then, during the thrilling final of the Quidditch World Cup, Voldemort’s Death Eaters appear causing panic. The mysterious man from Harry’s dream, present at the celebrations, then launches the Black Mark in the sky. Upon returning to Hogwarts, fourth year begins with the new Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher, Alastor Moody. The school decides to reinstate the Triwizard Tournament, involving adult students from Hogwarts, Durmstrang and Beauxbatons. Cedric Diggory, Viktor Krum and Fleur Delacour are selected, but surprisingly, also Harry Potter is extracted from the Goblet of Fire. Thus began a series of dangerous trials, including the defeat of a dragon and the saving a friend in the black lake. Meanwhile, Barty Crouch is found lifeless in the forest. This is how, to find out what happened, Harry uses Dumbledore’s Pensieve, thus changing the course of events.

cast — Daniel Radcliffe he is the unforgettable Harry Potter, embodying the young wizard with intensity and charisma. Rupert Grint brings Ron Weasley to life with his touch of humor and friendship, creating a unique chemistry in the main trio. The beautiful Emma Watson plays Hermione Granger with intelligence and determination. Robbie Coltrane It’s the lovable Rubeus Hagrid. Ralph Fiennes he embodies Lord Voldemort in a ghostly and menacing way, while Michael Gambon takes on the role of the authoritative Albus Dumbledore. Brendan Gleeson gives character and eccentricity to the character of Alastor Moody, while Jason Isaacs offers a terrific performance as the evil Lucius Malfoy. Gary Oldman captures the rebellious and mysterious essence of Sirius Black, while Alan Rickman embodies Severus Snape. Maggie Smithfinally, is Minerva McGonagall. See also Juve revolution: from Cuadrado to Paredes, how many goodbyes in the summer. Frattesi on top of the reinforcements

curiosity — Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire debuted in cinemas in the United Kingdom and the United States on 18 November 2005, followed by a distribution in Italy on 25 November of the same year, under the aegis of Warner Bros. The film received a notable success at the international box office, reaching a total gross of 898 million dollars. In 2006, the film received an Oscar nomination for Best Production Design, while at the BAFTA it won the award for Best Production Design, as well as further nominations for Best Make-up and Special Effects. The production, originally inclined to divide the film into two parts to maintain integrity in the scenes, was opposed by the director Mike Newell. Among the peculiarities of the fourth chapter, the absence of Julie Walters (Molly Weasley) and the first time without the Dursleys. The underwater scenes for the Second Trial of the Triwizard Tournament were shot in a huge tank of water, taking Daniel Radcliffe a total of 41 hours of diving. For the construction of the fire-breathing dragon during the dragon test they were recycled parts of the basilisk from the Chamber of Secrets. The actress’s search for the role of Cho Chang involved as many as 3000 aspirants during the audition on February 7, 2004, and in the end the choice fell on Katie Lang. See also The player Lucas Romero reveals what the referee Fernando Hernández told him after the blow in América-León