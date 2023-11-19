Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, Sunday 19 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire will be broadcast, a 2005 film directed by Mike Newell, a film adaptation of the novel of the same name, the fourth episode of the Harry Potter series. written by JK Rowling. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Harry Potter, in his sleep, has a strangely realistic vision in which he sees the caretaker of an abandoned villa being killed by a shapeless Lord Voldemort, after having spied on a conversation with Peter Pettigrew, alias Wormtail, who escaped a few weeks earlier, and an unknown man whom Voldemort assigns the task of capturing the young boy. Invited to the Burrow by his friend Ron Weasley, Harry subsequently attends the exciting final of the Quidditch World Cup between Ireland and Bulgaria, together with Hermione Granger, the Weasley family, Cedric Diggory and his father Amos. During the celebrations for the winners, some Death Eaters, Voldemort’s followers, who unexpectedly appeared after a decade of hiding and inactivity, cause panic. Among them is the mysterious man from Harry’s dream, who launches the famous and terrible symbol of the Dark Lord, the Dark Mark, into the sky.

The trio returns to Hogwarts to attend their fourth year of education. The new Defense Against the Dark Arts professor is the famous and eccentric former auror Alastor Moody (also known as Mad-Eye Moody), who during his lessons will prove to be quite courageous, severe and above all non-conformist: in fact he will show the entire class the three curses without forgiveness inflicting them on a Damon diadem, including the Killing Curse, the Avada Kedavra.

Furthermore, the school decides to reinstate the Triwizard Tournament, a legendary competition that involves passing three dangerous skill tests: adult students from the three European schools of magic (Hogwarts, Durmstrang and Beauxbatons) will have to insert their name and the cup will draw the names of the three challengers (one per school). Viktor Krum (famous Seeker of the Bulgarian Quidditch team) is selected for Durmstrang, Fleur Delacour for Beauxbatons and Cedric Diggory for Hogwarts, but surprisingly, the Goblet selects a fourth player: Harry Potter. Everyone greets the selection of the fourth challenger with concern and amazement on the part of the teachers and with disgust on the part of the students, including (momentarily) Ron.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Daniel Radcliffe: Harry Potter

Rupert Grint: Ron Weasley

Emma Watson as Hermione Granger

Brendan GleesonAlastor Moody

Michael Gambon: Albus Dumbledore

Robbie Coltrane: Rubeus Hagrid

Robert Pattinson: Cedric Diggory

Stanislav Ianevski: Viktor Krum

Clémence Poésy: Fleur Delacour

Alan Rickman: Severus Snape

Maggie SmithMinerva McGonagall

Ralph Fiennes: Lord Voldemort

Tom Felton: Draco Malfoy

Frances de la Tour: Olympe Maxime

Roger Lloyd Pack: Barty Crouch Sr.

Predrag Bjelac: Igor Karkaroff

Mehmet Günsür: Augustus Rookwood

Miranda Richardson: Rita Skeeter

Jason Isaacs: Lucius Malfoy

David Bradley: Argus Gazza

Warwick Davis: Filius Flitwick

Gary Oldman: Sirius Black

Timothy Spall: Peter Pettigrew

Shirley Henderson: Moaning Myrtle

Robert Hardy as Cornelius Fudge

Mark Williams: Arthur Weasley

David TennantBarty Crouch Jr.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 19 November 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.