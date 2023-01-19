Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Thursday 19 January 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, Harry Potter and the chamber of secrets is aired, a 2002 film directed by Chris Columbus, a film adaptation of the novel of the same name, the second episode of the Harry Potter saga, written by JK Rowling. Like the first episode, the film is produced by David Heyman and distributed by Warner Bros. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Harry Potter is spending the summer at 4 Privet Drive with his uncle Vernon Dursley’s family, saddened that he has not received any letters from his friends. Relegated to his room upstairs during the visit of the Masons, with whom Vernon hopes to conclude an important deal for his firm, Harry is in turn visited by the house-elf Dobby, who begs him not to return to Hogwarts because a conspiracy is underway that could cost him his life. The restless Dobby, who admits that he intercepted all the letters intended for Harry to discourage him from returning to Hogwarts, causes trouble in the Dursley house which makes the unsuspecting Vernon nervous, busy entertaining his guests. But the situation comes to a head when the elf secretly drops a cake on Mrs. Mason’s head, causing it to fall on her. Vernon, thinking it was Harry’s fault, locks him in his room by putting bars on the window to prevent him from returning to Hogwarts, which is what the young wizard cares about most.

Ron Weasley and his two older twin brothers, Fred and George, intervene to help him, who free him and take him home in their father’s flying car (an old Ford Anglia). Here he is warmly welcomed by Mrs. Weasley and her husband Arthur who works in the Misuse of Muggle Artifacts Office, which sets out to hunt down wizards who use magic against Muggles. While they are at the table, the young wizards receive letters from Hogwarts with the prescription of the teaching materials for the new school year which they will purchase, as usual, in Diagon Alley. Ron is thrown there, standing in the fireplace, thanks to the floo powder that he throws to the ground while pronouncing Diagon Alley. Then it’s Harry’s turn who, however, mispronouncing the place by saying Diagonalli, ends up being catapulted out of the fireplace of a dark arts shop in an adjacent slum neighborhood, Notturn Alley. Surrounded by shady figures (among whom he also identifies Draco Malfoy and his father Lucius), he gets along thanks to the timely arrival of Hagrid who takes him to Diagon Alley. Here he meets Hermione Granger and the Weasleys and attends the promotion of the autobiographical book Magically Me by Gilderoy Lockhart, future Defense Against the Dark Arts professor to replace Quirinus Quirrell.

Harry Potter and the chamber of secrets: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, but what’s the full cast? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Daniel RadcliffeHarry Potter

Rupert GrintRon Weasley

Emma WatsonHermione Granger

Kenneth Branagh as Gilderoy Lockhart

Richard Harris – Albus Dumbledore

Bonnie WrightGinny Weasley

James PhelpsFred Weasley

Oliver PhelpsGeorge Weasley

Toby JonesDobby

Tom FeltonDraco Malfoy

Jamie WaylettVincent Tiger

Josh HerdmanGregory Goyle

Robbie Coltrane: Rubeus Hagrid

Matthew LewisNeville Longbottom

Devon MurraySeamus Finnegan

Alfred EnochDean Thomas

Maggie SmithMinerva McGonagall

Christian CoulsonTom Riddle

Alan RickmanSeverus Snape

David BradleyArgus Magpie

Mark WilliamsArthur Weasley

Jason IsaacsLucius Malfoy

Julie WaltersMolly Weasley

Chris RankinPercy Weasley

Shirley Henderson as Moaning Myrtle

Sean BiggerstaffOliver Baston

Robert Hardy: Cornelius Fudge

Gemma Jones – Poppy Chips

Miriam Margolyes as Pomona Sprite

Julian GloverAragog

Richard GriffithsVernon Dursley

Fiona Shaw as Petunia Dursley

Harry MellingDudley Dursley

John Cleese: Nearly Headless Nick

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 19 January 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform.