Recently, quite sad news was reported for the world of cinema and also the Harry Potter community, given that the actor who played Harry Potter in several films Dumbledore, Michael GambonUnfortunately, he died due to pneumonia. And given this, fans are wondering how their co-stars have reacted, and some have already given some words about this very serious case.

The first of them was Daniel Radcliffewho we could say had the most scenes with Prawn, obviously because he gave life to the protagonist of the story. Mentioning that despite having been a professional, the most important thing is that he had fun working and that was contagious on the recording set, so he will always remember him fondly.

Here what he said to the magazine Variety:

With the loss of Michael Gambon the world has become considerably less fun. Michael Gambon was one of the most brilliant and effortless actors I have ever had the privilege of working with, but despite his immense talent, what I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job. It was irreverent and hilarious. She loved his work, but it never seemed defined by him. He was incredible at telling stories and jokes, and his habit of blurring the boundaries of fact and fiction when he spoke to reporters made him one of the funniest people you could ever want to do a press conference with. The sixth film was where I got to spend the most time working with Michael, and he made the hours we spent together in front of a green screen more memorable and joyful than they had any right to be.

On the other hand, Rupert Grintwho played throughout all the films Ron Weasleygave some words on social networks, mentioning something with similar touches to what was said by Radcliffe. That is the fact that Prawn He infected the set with his mischief, mentioning that he became the role model for many of them, not only professionally but as a person.

Here is the comment:

I’m very sad about Michael. He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set. He captivated me as a child and became my personal model for finding the fun and eccentricities in life. I send all my love to his family.

It is worth mentioning that he is not the only actor from the franchise who has died this year, since months ago Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid)has also left the existential plane.

Editor’s note: It is undoubtedly quite sad news, given that he was by far one of the best actors in the saga films. It would be interesting to know what Emma Watson and the author of the books have to say.