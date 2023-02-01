Now that projects like Hogwarts Legacy will go on sale, many fans have wondered if there will be more film or television adaptations of the universe of Harry Potter. And now, a main cast character talks about what could be, only that it’s considered out of the ordinary, something he doesn’t say sadly or something similar.

Through a new interview, the actor who played Ron, Rupert Grintmentions how proud he says he is with the franchise of HP, so it is obvious that it will have a reboot for the new generations of fans. That includes the obvious reboots of movies and series. And he established that the baton in terms of acting should go with other people.

This commented:

I think there would be a sense of passing the baton, letting someone else play Ron. It’s weird because I’m protective of him, I could relate to him a lot, and then they cast me to bring him to life. That’s hard to let go. But it would also be nice to do so.

It is worth noting that making a new film with an original cast can be difficult, since actors like himself Daniel Radcliffe they are not interested in the project, and in fact, it mentions how difficult it was to remove the stigma of Harry Potter. For his part, the character of Hagrid should be cast again due to the death of the actor.

Editor’s note: It is possible that Harry Potter will continue in the series and cinema part, only other characters that are not so related to the stars could be addressed. But we’ll see if it decides to restart everything.