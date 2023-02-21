The developer behind a new video game set in the “Harry Potter” universe was always going to have to contend with the expectations of a fervent fan culture.

But when the developer, Avalanche Software, began working on the game several years ago, it might not have anticipated that perhaps the biggest challenge would come from the series’ celebrated author.

The conversation between fans and gamers regarding the game, Hogwarts Legacyhas been dominated not by spells, but by JK Rowling’s comments on transgender issues.

Harry Potter fans have had years of dealing with such comments, especially after theye Rowling published a lengthy essay in 2020 that said a movement of transgender activists “seeked to undermine ‘the woman’ as a political and biological class and offered protection from predators.

Fans who found Rowling’s views hateful and anti-trans — a sentiment she denies — clashed with those who were sympathetic to her views, while others argued that you could separate the art from the artist.

Recently, gamers have used social media to confront each other over transgender rights issues. Some have vowed to boycott the game, while others have embraced it or defended their right to play it without adjudicating themselves to specific gender policies.

On the Reddit forum about the game, moderators reinstated restrictions on discussing Rowling, writing that such conversation “quickly descends into LGBTQ+ bigot language.” In an official forum on Discord, a moderator pleaded with users to “pause the JK topic.”

Some players have concluded that an unplayable character in the game is transgender, based on dialogue in which the character, Sirona Ryan, said that it took her classmates a moment to “realize that I’m actually She was a witch, not a wizard.”

“The team felt it was very important create a game that is representative from the rich and diverse world of Harry Potter, as well as the groups of people who play video games, which includes the LGBTQIA+ community”, an Avalanche representative told the IGN website.

Warner Bros., which owns Avalanche, has repeatedly declined to schedule an interview with the game’s developers.

It’s unclear how much Rowling will benefit financially from the game; A spokesperson for the author declined to comment on how he has been received.

Various posts about gaming have made it clear that they are apprehensive of Rowling’s views. After several paragraphs in a positive review on IGN, there is a clarification: “As critics, our job is to answer the question of whether or not we find Hogwarts Legacy fun to play and why. Whether playing it is ethical or not is a separate issue, but still very important.”

Others have drawn a stricter line.

“If you buy this game—if you praise its qualities and encourage others to ‘support the developers’ or ‘indulge in a guilty pleasure’—you are making a decision that will hurt the transgender community,” wrote Percy Ranson for GamesHub, an Australian video game news site, stating that he is a transgender person.

By: Julia Jacobs