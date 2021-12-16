Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts It will be a special meeting that will bring us back to the characters of the famous franchise. The special is given for the 20-year anniversary of the first movie of the ‘boy who lived’, which had its re-release on November 20.

The anniversary has not only brought back the first Harry Potter movie, but also through HBO Max You can see the first episode of the four scheduled, the Hogwarts trivia contest: tournament of houses. In addition, we have the recently released trailer for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.

Despite all the specials for the anniversary, fans are looking forward to seeing the reunion of the original cast, where according to HBO Max, they will talk about topics never touched before.

Harry Potter 20th anniversary: ​​return to Hogwarts will bring together the three protagonists of the famous saga. Photo: HBO Max

Harry Potter 20th anniversary: ​​return to Hogwarts

The first official video showed us some of the iconic stars of the film franchise such as Matthew Levis (Neville Longbottom), Dr. Weasley (Mark Williams) and Robbie Conltrane (Rubius Hagrid).

“The invitation we were all waiting for” , details the teaser in reference to the famous letter that wizards receive when they turn 11, where they are informed of their entry to Hogwarts. The premiere date of the special will be January 1, 2022.

Official Harry Potter 20th anniversary poster: return to Hogwarts

Through its social networks, HBO Max released the first official poster of the long-awaited meeting, in which we see the former Hogwarts students gathered.